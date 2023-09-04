Fentanyl overdose caused rapper Coolio's death; traces of heroin, meth found too

American rapper Coolio died due to fentanyl, his manager Jarel (Jarez) Posey has confirmed. The rapper's family said he also had traces of heroin and methamphetamines in his system.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 04/09/2023 - 18:15
Fentanyl overdose caused rapper Coolio's death; traces of heroin, meth found too

MUMBAI:American rapper Coolio died due to fentanyl, his manager Jarel (Jarez) Posey has confirmed. The rapper's family said he also had traces of heroin and methamphetamines in his system.

Coolio died on September 28 at the age of 59. The cause of his death was not immediately known at the time, though it was later believed that he suffered a heart attack, reports Variety.

According to TMZ, the Grammy-winning rapper, producer and actor was found at a friend's house. Coolio was best known for his 1995 hit 'Gangsta's Paradise', which he recorded for the film 'Dangerous Minds' starring Michelle Pfeiffer.

It quickly became one of the most popular rap songs of all time, topping the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks and ending 1995 as the No. 1 single of that year in the United States.

As per Variety, in 1996, 'Gangsta's Paradise' was nominated for record of the year and best rap solo performance at the Grammy Awards, with Coolio winning the latter.

Beyond music, Coolio was also an actor and TV personality, appearing in series like 'The Nanny' and reality shows such as 'Celebrity Big Brother'. He was also passionate about food, having released his own cookbook 'Cookin' With Coolio' in 2009 and competing on the Food Network series 'Rachael vs. Guy: Celebrity Cook-Off', where he came in second place.

SOURCE-IANS

American rapper Coolio died due to fentanyl his manager Jarel (Jarez) Posey has confirmed.tellychakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 04/09/2023 - 18:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2: Heroic! Raghav arrives just in time and saves Prachi
MUMBAI:Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers were loving the chemistry of the lead...
Shocking! Umar Riaz reveals how Bigg Boss is partial to certain contestants, says “They only wanted me for three-four weeks, one mistake and I was thrown out of the game"
MUMBAI: Umar Riaz was one of the strongest contestants on the show. He was loved by the audience since day one. His...
Shocking! “Shushant Singh Rajput spoke intelligently, but they portrayed his words like he had mental issues”, says filmmaker Apurva Asrani
MUMBAI  :The sudden passing of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was indeed a shock for all the fans all across the...
'Panipat' actor Mohit Anand to play a brat in Aditya Roy Kapoor-starrer 'Gumraah'
MUMBAI:Actor Mohit Anand, who was last seen in 'Panipat' as Sanjay Dutt's son, next will be seen in Aditya Roy Kapoor...
Kundali Bhagya: Wow! Preeta leaves an impression in Shaurya’s mind
MUMBAI:      Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Shakti Arora and Shraddha Arya and...
Taapsee flaunts her washboard abs, leaves the Internet amazed
MUMBAI:Actress Taapsee Pannu, who was last seen in the streaming movie 'Blurr', recently sent the Internet into a...
Recent Stories
Shushant Singh Rajput
Shocking! “Shushant Singh Rajput spoke intelligently, but they portrayed his words like he had mental issues”, says filmmaker Apurva Asrani

Latest Video