Full House' star, stand-up comedy icon Bob Saget passes away at 65

MUMBAI: Actor and stand-up comedian Bob Saget, who is popularly remembered as Danny Tanner from the 1990s sitcom 'Full House', has died at the age of 65.

He passed away on Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Florida, police confirmed to variety.com.

Shortly after 4 p.m., police officers responded to a man-down call at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes hotel and discovered Saget unresponsive in a hotel room, the Orange County Sheriff's Office told Variety.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office did not have any information on a cause of death, and detectives did not find any signs of foul play or drug use in the case. The Medical Examiner's Office will determine a cause and manner of death at a later date.

Saget had recently kicked off a nationwide stand-up tour in September, 2021 that was set to run through June 2022. According to his most recent post on Twitter, Saget had performed on Saturday evening in Jacksonville, Florida.

"We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today," his family said in a statement.

"He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter. Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."

In 1987, Saget was cast as patriarch Danny Tanner on 'Full House', where he played the father of D.J. (Candace Cameron), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Michelle (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen).

The show ran for eight seasons and 192 episodes from 1987 to 1994, reaching more than 17 million viewers during its peak in Season 5.

Netflix launched a sequel series, titled 'Fuller House', which ran for five seasons and 75 episodes from 2016 to 2020.

Saget reprised his role on the show in 10 episodes of the follow-up, including the series premiere and finale. The show followed D.J. as she raised her own children, and most of the original cast members, excluding the Olsens, appeared on the show.

From 1989 to 1997, Saget hosted 'America's Funniest Home Videos (AFHV)', showcasing hilarious homemade videos of pranks, pratfalls and cute pets.

Besides 'Full House' and 'AFHV', Saget was also known for narrating 'How I Met Your Mother', where he voiced the future Ted Mosby telling his children the story of how he met his wife.

The show ran for nine seasons from 2005 to 2014, and Hulu is set to release a follow-up, titled 'How I Met Your Father' starring Hilary Duff, on January 18.

He directed the 1998 film 'Dirty Work', starring Norm Macdonald and Artie Lang, which was largely panned by critics and a flop at the box office but has since reached cult status among fans.

In the comedy documentary 'The Aristocrats', his telling of one of comedy's notorious jokes was noted for its raunchiness.

Saget was also a board member of the Scleroderma Research Foundation and raised money to help fight the autoimmune disease. His sister, Gay Saget, was diagnosed with scleroderma and died in 1993.

He is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and children Aubrey Saget, Jennifer Belle Saget and Lara Melanie Saget.

