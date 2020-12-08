Gal Gadot thrilled with initial reactions to 'Wonder Woman 1984'

MUMBAI: Hollywood actress Gal Gadot is thrilled with the love and excitement around her upcoming superhero outing, Wonder Woman 1984.

"The first reactions to #WW84 are coming in and I am extremely thrilled to see your love and excitement for this film," she wrote on Instagram, while commenting on some reactions of the people who have watched the film.

"Can't wait to share this "beacon of hope" with the rest of the world and to hear what you guys think about it. You're the reason we're making these movies," she added.

Gadot reprises her role of Diana Prince and her superhero alter ego Wonder Woman in the sequel of the 2017 DC megahit. Other returning stars include Chris Pine as Wonder Woman's love interest Steve Trevor, Robin Wright as Antiope and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta. The Warner Bros. Pictures' follow up also stars Pedro Pascal as Max Lord.

The $200 million-budgeted film was originally supposed to release earlier this year, but got delayed time and time again amid the Covid crisis. It is slated to release in India just ahead of Christmas on December 24. The film will release in India a day before the US release date of December 25. The film will release pan India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Source: IANS