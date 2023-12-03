Hailey denies celebrating pregnancy with Bieber on a yacht in Bahamas

MUMBAI:Model Hailey Bieber responded to rumours that she's pregnant with her first child with pop star husband Justin Bieber.

In a screenshot of Instagram DM, the 26-year-old star reacted to a TikToker who claimed that the couple is currently in the Bahamas to celebrate their pregnancy. "very much not pregnant lmao," so Hailey clarified, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The pregnancy rumours emerged earlier this month after @kelseyandcali on TikTok shared a video in which she said: "You heard it first. I have proof, I can't share it yet. Hailey and Justin Bieber are on a yacht in Bakers Bay in the Bahamas, celebrating their pregnancy."

The post, however, has been removed from the TikToker's page.

"Yes, I took my post down. No, I was never trying to sell anything. But I was asked by my friend to remove the post as it was very disrespectful to a lot of people's privacy," she explained, seemingly referring to allegations that she tried to sell a video to TMZ.

She continued: "You don't have to DM me to ask me to spill the tea, because I'm not going to do that as I originally stated. Everyone, just be nice to each other." The creator further shared in a comment that she was harassed after making the allegations, saying: "I was basically threatened, and on top of this don't want to risk my friend's job. You can question all you want - time will tell. Be kind."

Internet users were not having it. "Should have never done it in the first place, respect people's relationships weather celebrities or not," one person said in the comments section. "You literally commented to someone that you tried to sell it lol also asking people to be nice to each other after you weren't nice... lol," another fan added.

"Girl, I'm gonna stop you right there. You knew what you were doing when you posted and now you're trying to play the (Selena Gomez) card," someone else commented.