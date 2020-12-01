Hardik-Natasa’s son turns four months old; the actress’ post receives mixed reactions from netizens

MUMBAI: It seems a section of social media users is puzzled to see Natasa Stankovic’s latest Instagram post.

Well, avid fans of Hardik Pandya and Natasa know that the couple is pretty active on social media. They always make sure to share glimpses from their special occasions and celebrations. Hardik and Natasa embraced parenthood this year. The two welcomed their son, Agastya, in July 2020. The doting mother never misses a chance to shower love on her little bundle of joy. Last month, she had shared the most adorable glimpses from her son’s third-month birthday celebration on social media. And now, she has shared glimpses from Agastya’s four-month birthday celebration. The first picture sees Natasa cutely posing with her son while the rest of the pictures showcase glimpses of the delicious birthday cake. The mother-son duo is looking super adorable in the picture and Agastya’s adorable expression will bring a smile to your face.

While some have loved the delightful post, others are wondering who on earth celebrates a birthday every month. One social media user commented, ‘C these guys..there r cutting cake every month....’ while another asked, ‘Who celebrates 4 months old’.

We also came across comments such as ‘congratulations agastya god bless you’ ‘Little hardik going to rock in few years’, ‘Happy birthday junior pandya’, ‘Happy 4 months agastya god bless you baby’, among others.

Check out Natasa’s adorable post here.

Now, take a look at some of the fans’ comments:

