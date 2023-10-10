Heartbreaking! Bode Miller recalls her daughter Emmy's death, gets tearful

While talking to other contestants about his family, Miller, 45, mentions his late daughter Emeline ("Emmy"), as seen in an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE. Emmy died in a drowning accident at 19 months old in June 2018.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 10/10/2023 - 22:20
Bode

MUMBAI: Bode Miller is sharing his story with his castmates on season 2 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

Also read - Woah! Ali Fazal reveals about being discouraged to be a part of Mirzapur, read more

While talking to other contestants about his family, Miller, 45, mentions his late daughter Emeline ("Emmy"), as seen in an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE. Emmy died in a drowning accident at 19 months old in June 2018.

"It was brutal. She let herself out the back door and jumped right into our neighbor's pool," he says, as he begins to cry.

Someone asked how Miller "deals with something like that," to which the bereaved dad, 45, replies, "It does not go away."

Kelly Rizzo, who was married to the late Bob Saget, adds, "It's such a weird thing that I never knew until you grieve is that you feel guilty for feeling happy. Even if you have a moment of happiness, you're like, 'Oh my god, am I going to get judged for feeling happy? I shouldn't feel happy.'"

"It's so conflicting," Miller agrees. "It's one of the strangest things."

In addition to Emmy, Miller is dad to daughter Scarlet Olivia, 21 months, 3 ½-year-old twin boys Asher and Aksel, plus sons Easton, 4, and Nash, 7, with wife Morgan Miller, as well as son Nate, 10, and daughter Dace, 14, from previous relationships.

In June, the Olympian marked five years since Emmy's death in a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

"It’s been five years," wrote the skiier. "On the night of her birth, our midwife @lindseymeehleis noted that Emmy was 'here to change the world.'"

"5 years after her loss, I can see it. Emmy was fearless, determined and fierce from the moment she was born," he continued. "We miss you Emmy. 19 months was never going to be long enough to hold you in our arms."

Also read - OMG! Priyanka Chopra wants to protect her nieces amid the Sophie Turner - Joe Jonas divorce

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test airs at 9 p.m. ET on Monday on Fox.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - People 


    
 

bode Miller Emmy Bob Saget scarlet Olivia Asher aksel Morgan Miller Des special forces world's toughest tests Hollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 10/10/2023 - 22:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Parth Samthaan and Manisha Rani to collaborate for a project together
MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is one of the most loved actors on television, and he has a massive fan following. The actor was...
Wow! Is Aamir Khan's new film a sequel to Taare Zameen Par?
MUMBAI: Actor Aamir Khan's break from the movies is over. He finally announced his next film as the lead and maintained...
Finally! Thank You For Coming actress Shehnaaz Gill gets discharged from the hospital
MUMBAI: Yesterday, all the fans and well-wishers of actress Shehnaaz Gill were extremely worried about the well-being...
Wow! Angelina Jolie's first look as legendary opera singer Maria Callas revealed
MUMBAI: Angelina Jolie will be seen turning legendary opera singer Maria Callas on screen in Pablo Larrain's Maria....
Woah! Deadpool 3 and Captain America 4 to stick to their 2024 release, making of the same to be on top priority after Hollywood strike ends
MUMBAI: Right when Marvel bosses were witnessing their most anticipated projects getting into the groove as the...
Heartbreaking! Bode Miller recalls her daughter Emmy's death, gets tearful
MUMBAI: Bode Miller is sharing his story with his castmates on season 2 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.Also...
Recent Stories
Aamir
Wow! Is Aamir Khan's new film a sequel to Taare Zameen Par?
Latest Video