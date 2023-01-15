Hollywood producer Jason Blum says 'RRR' will win Oscar for best film

Hollywood producer Jason Blum is sure that Indian filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' will be feted with the Best Film honour at this year's Oscar awards.
MUMBAI: Hollywood producer Jason Blum is sure that Indian filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' will be feted with the Best Film honour at this year's Oscar awards.

The founder of Hollywood studio Blumhouse, who has produced Oscar-winning movies such as 'Get Out' and horror movies such as 'Paranormal Activity' and 'Insidious' took to Twitter and wrote: "I'm going with RRR winning best pic. You heard it here first. Mark it down, please."

"If I'm right, I am awarding myself my own Oscar," he added.

'RRR' stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris.

It centres around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj.

Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

