Hollywood superstars who started out as child artists

MUMBAI: Several super talented celebrities set out on their road to superstardom as child artists. Let's take a look at some of the biggest names who started small and went on to earn name, fame, and success.

​Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio has the ultimate child-to-adult acting success story. The star whose name and fame knows no bounds, started out as a child artist. At just five-year-old Leo made his debut on a television series 'Romper Room' but was removed for reportedly being 'disruptive'. However, he later went on to star in sitcom 'Parenthood' and bagged his first film opposite Robert De Niro in 'This Boy's Life'. He delivered a critically acclaimed performance in 'What's Eating Gilbert Grape', scoring his first nominations for a Golden Globe and an Oscar. Since then, he went on to give some of the biggest hits including 'Titanic', 'Romeo and Juliet', 'The Great Gatsby', 'The Wolf of Wall Street' and finally earned Oscar glory for 'The Revenant'.

​Christian Bale

Christian Bale is regarded as one of the best 'Batmans' of all time, but before he put on his cape, his first real gig was appearing on a fabric softener commercial at just eight-years? Though he starred in some minor productions, Bale bagged his big break in Steven Spielberg's 1987 film, 'Empire of the Sun'.

​Ryan Gosling

Everybody's favourite hottie, Ryan Gosling, started on his journey to stardom from the same place some of the biggest celebrities made their debut - the famous Mickey Mouse Club. The actor was just twelve years old when he first hit the small screen and since then, there has been no looking back. It was, however, his role in the romantic flick 'The Notebook' that became his claim to fame.

​Scarlett Johansson

Another Hollywood A-lister who started out as a kid is none other than Scarlett Johansson. The actress, who is one of the highest-earning actresses in Hollywood and the star of Marvel's upcoming 'Black Widow' movie, scored her first major film role as a 12-year-old in 'Manny & Lo'. From then on, she had so many hits it got hard to keep track of them all. Besides her work in the 'Avengers' franchise, she is also noted for her films like 'Lost in Translation', 'Vicky Cristina Barcelona', 'Her', 'Lucy', 'Marriage Story' and many others.

​Ryan Reynolds

Today we know him as the foul-mouthed anti-hero 'Deadpool', but It is easy to forget that Ryan Reynolds also began his career when he was just a kid. At 15, he landed a prominent role in the television series, 'Hillside', which set the ball rolling. Besides starring in hit TV shows, Reynolds transitioned seamlessly into some prominent film roles like 'The Proposal', 'Blade: Trinity', 'The Amityville Horror', and 'Detective Pikachu'.

