Iggy Azalea reveals her son’s unique name

MUMBAI: A month after announcing she welcomed her first child, the Lola rapper, Iggy Azalea revealed her son's name with a clip titled ‘Amethyst and Onyx’ on Tuesday when she posted an audio recording via Instagram of herself talking to the newborn. Her son's name Onyx is a homage to her birth name, Amethyst, which, like Onyx, is a type of quartz. (Azalea was born Amethyst Amelia Kelly.) In the clip, Iggy asks the cooing baby, "Baby boy, are you going to say something to me?" When a fan commented, "Your names go so well together omg," Azalea responded, "We besties forever."

So far, she hasn't shared any pictures or other details about Onyx. Previously, the rapper announced the news of her newborn son on June 10 via Instagram, "I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize that I'm always going to feel anxious to share the news that is giant with the world," the caption read. "I want to keep his life private but want to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words."

Azalea has always been creative with monikers. She chose her stage name by combining the name of her childhood dog, Iggy, and the street she grew up on, Azalea Street, in her Australian hometown. The Fancy rapper's announcement might explain why she hasn't released new music since last year. Her most recent album, In My Defense, debuted July 2019.

