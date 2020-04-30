India's coronavirus recovery rate is now at 26 percent

MUMBAI: The number of patients cured of Covid-19 in India has reached 8,324, about 25 percent of the population infected by the deadly virus.

The Union Health Ministry stated that India's recovery rate has increased from 13.06 percent 14 days ago to 25.19 percent today.

Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, said that India has also been able to slow down the rate at which cases were being doubled to 11 days. This was 3.4 days before the lockdown.

The ministry also gave out a list of states which were doing better than the national average of doubling rate. As per the list, the doubling rate in states like Delhi, UP, J&K, Odhisha, Rajasthan, and Punjab was between 11 and 20 days.

The best performance in terms of taming the Covid-19 outbreak is currently bieng displayed by Assam, Telangana, Chattishgarh, and Himachal Pradesh, where the doubling rate is over 40 days.

Credits: India Today