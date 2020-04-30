Buzz

Irrfan's son Babil posts note of gratitude for the actor's fans and well-wishers

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Apr 2020 09:26 PM

MUMBAI: Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29 at the age of 53 in Mumbai. He was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital due to a colon infection.

Soon after the news, social media was flooded with messages from fans and celebrities expressing their grief. Eventually, when things settled, Irrfan's son Babil Khan shared a heartfelt note on his Insta story, thanking everyone for their love.

'I'm deeply grateful for all the condolences you beautiful friends are pouring in for me. Although, I hope you understand that right now I'm not being able to reply because my vocabulary is dizzy. I will get back to each one of you but just not right now. Thank you so much! I love you,' Babil wrote on his Insta story.

Have a look.

Credits: India Today

Tags Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital Irrfan Khan Mumbai Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here