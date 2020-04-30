Irrfan's son Babil posts note of gratitude for the actor's fans and well-wishers

MUMBAI: Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29 at the age of 53 in Mumbai. He was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital due to a colon infection.

Soon after the news, social media was flooded with messages from fans and celebrities expressing their grief. Eventually, when things settled, Irrfan's son Babil Khan shared a heartfelt note on his Insta story, thanking everyone for their love.

'I'm deeply grateful for all the condolences you beautiful friends are pouring in for me. Although, I hope you understand that right now I'm not being able to reply because my vocabulary is dizzy. I will get back to each one of you but just not right now. Thank you so much! I love you,' Babil wrote on his Insta story.

Credits: India Today