James Cameron on 'Avatar 2' nearing $2 bn: I'm tired of sitting on my a**

As 'Avatar: The Way of Water' gets closer to the $2 billion-mark at the worldwide box office, filmmaker James Cameron says it's a reminder that moviegoers still value the theatrical experience in an era of streaming dominance.
MUMBAI :  As 'Avatar: The Way of Water' gets closer to the $2 billion-mark at the worldwide box office, filmmaker James Cameron says it's a reminder that moviegoers still value the theatrical experience in an era of streaming dominance.

Cameron spoke with 'Variety' during the Official Digital Pre-Show for the Golden Globes and reacted to the "Avatar" sequel's box office dominance.

""The Way of Water" has earned over $1.7 billion and currently ranks as the seventh-highest grossing film ever. With its international box office total over $1.19 billion, the film ranks as the fifth-biggest international release behind only "Avatar," "Avengers: Endgame," "Titanic" and "Avengers: Infinity War."

"I'm not thinking of it in those terms," Cameron said, reports 'Variety'.

"I'm thinking of it in the terms of we're going back to theatres around the world. They're even going back to theatres in China where they're having this big Covid surge. We're saying as a society, 'We need this! We need to go to theatres'. Enough with the streaming already! I'm tired of sitting on my ass."

Later in the interview, Cameron addressed moviegoers who text during films at the theatre.

"They're missing the point," the director said.

"When we go to the movies we make a deal with ourselves to have undivided attention for a couple of hours. It's about immersing yourself choosing to commit to that ahead of time."

