Jane Fonda announces break from acting in run-up to the presidential poll

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/18/2023 - 08:45
MUMBAI : Jane Fonda is taking an 18-month break from acting due to the 2024 presidential election.

The 85-year-old actress is known for her political activism and she plans to make that her focus for the foreseeable future, concentrating specifically on trying to get people who support taking action against climate change into office, reports Female First UK.

Jane made the admission during a 30-minute on-stage interview with Robin Roberts at the Tribeca Film Festival after being honoured with the Harry Belafonte Voices For Social Justice Award.

She said: "Let's get rid of the Joe Manchins. We need to try to light a fire under Biden and look, we have to vote for him, ok? We have got to get really mad at him and we have to try to demand that he earn our votes. But I mean, let's be real because the alternative is the end of everything."

As per Female First UK, the 'Grace and Frankie' star insisted that she had never been interested in running for office herself.

She said: "One thing about getting old is that you start to get a little smart about what your strong suits are. And that's not one of them. I'm a cheerleader."

She jokingly added: "I don't have any original ideas. I'm the one who takes your ideas and then I get credit for it."

The Oscar-winning star insisted that it is "up to us" to make changes to tackle the climate crisis because it will be "too late" for the next generation.

She said: "We are animals, let us not forget. We depend on the ocean and the forests for oxygen, for food. I mean, even dogs don't s*** in their own kennel. And we're in our kennel and taking a lot down with us in the process. We have to stop it. It's all connected."

"Those of us who are alive right now in this decade, it's up to us (to make a change) because when we go it'll be too late. We're the ones who can make the difference. Let's not, when history is written, be the ones that were staying at home and rearranging the china," she added.
SOURCE-IANS

 

 

    

 

