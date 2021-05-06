Jasprit Bumrah shares love-filled picture with wife Sanjana Ganesan; check out

MUMBAI: Jasprit Bumrah took to social media and shared an adorable picture with his wife Sanjana Ganesan.

The love-filled click sees the two sharing a lovely moment. In the same, Sanjana can be seen giving a kiss on her husband’s cheek. The cricketer shared the picture to wish his wife on her birthday. In the caption, he stated that she steals his heart every day. “Happy birthday to the person who steals my heart everyday. You’re my person, I love you,” reads Jasprit Bumrah’s caption.

Earlier, Jasprit had shared a stunning picture with Sanjana to mark one month marriage anniversary. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “One month of love, belly laughs, silly jokes, long conversations and peace. One month of being married to my best friend.” Jasprit and Sanjana got married in the month of March. They tied the knot in Goa. Owing to the pandemic, limited people were present to bless the couple.

Talking about the birthday girl, Sanjana is a TV sports presenter. She gained fame for hosting a special interactive show about Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) called The Knight Club. In addition to being a sports presenter, she was also a beauty pageant contestant. She won Femina Officially Gorgeous. She also participated in 2012 Femina Style Diva fashion show.Check out Jasprit Bumrah’s post dedicated to Sanjana Ganesan.

