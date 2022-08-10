Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler bond over their 'weird sense of humour'

MUMBAI:Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston has declared that Adam Sandler is one of her "absolute favourite people in the world."

The Hollywood co-stars are friends since their early twenties and starred alongside each in three films, including their latest 'Murder Mystery 2', and the former 'Friends' star said that having the "same weird sense of humour" is why they get along so well, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"It comes from us just being us, I think. We have been friends for more than 30 years. We met at Jerry's Deli on Ventura Boulevard when we were 20 and 22 and we have been friends ever since," she said to Best UK magazine.

"This is the third movie we have got to do together, and Adam is always a joy to work with, as well as being one of my absolute favourite people in the world. We make each other laugh. We have the same weird sense of humour. That's always a good thing."

She added: "I am so happy we got to work together, and that we got to do it all again on this movie."

Jennifer recently admitted Adam calls her out on her dating choices. The 54-year-old actress - who was previously married to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux - revealed that Adam, 56, has been known to question some of her romantic decisions over the years.

Appearing on 'The Tonight Show', she told host Jimmy Fallon: "If I get anything from him, it's 'What are you doing?' Usually based on someone I'm dating."

It's not all one-sided though as the sitcom legend pointed out that she is more than happy to help him out too. She added: "I very much love to take care of him. He's so concerned with taking care of everybody else, which he really does, and he doesn't take care of himself."

Pausing for a moment, she continued: "I'm sorry to call you out on national television, Adam, but you have to know this. And I have a little arsenal of herbs in my trailer, and I make him smoothies when I can and give him all sorts of Chinese herbs when he's exhausted. I'm like the mobile pharmacy. I'm the set medic."

Aniston admitted Sandler's wife Jackie Sandler tells her that him taking her advice lasts "about a minute."

SOURCE-IANS

