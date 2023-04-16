Jennifer Aniston, crush David Schwimmer let 'feelings play out' on 'Friends'

They could've been each other's Lobsters! 'Friends' stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are the Hollywood couple everyone would have loved to have seen hook up off-screen.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 04/16/2023 - 16:00
Jennifer Aniston, crush David Schwimmer let 'feelings play out' on 'Friends'

MUMBAI: They could've been each other's Lobsters! 'Friends' stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are the Hollywood couple everyone would have loved to have seen hook up off-screen.

However, despite the 'Friends' stars' apparent crushing on each other, it just never materialised - and instead they "let their feelings play out" on screen, reports 'Mirror.co.uk'.

That's the thoughts of Jennifer, 54, who has further opened up on the pair's relationship in the 1990s.

They both confessed that they could have made a go of things if circumstances were different, but the timing just never fit.

'Mirror.co.uk' further states that, while chatting on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan', Jennifer discussed her crush on David, who played on-screen on-off lover Ross Geller.

Hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest asked the actress how she dealt with her feelings at the time. She responded: "We just let it play out on TV".

And when Seacrest further probed on the subject, he asked if the pair's first kiss was ever caught on camera.

"Yes," was the response, before she gushed "it was quite enjoyable actually" after Ripa asked if it was weird.

Jennifer and David were fresh-faced stars when the world watched as their on-off relationship evolve over the seasons.


SOURCE-IANS
 

They could've been each other's Lobsters! 'Friends' stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are the Hollywood couple everyone would have loved to have seen hook up off-screen.tellychakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 04/16/2023 - 16:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Taking the least amount of stress is being healthy, says Nivedita Basu
MUMBAI :Nivedita Basu, VP Content and Business Alliance, Atrangii TV and OTT, says that stress is the biggest factor of...
'There's thin line between intimate & vulgar,' says Zayn Ibad Khan of 'Aashiqana'
MUMBAI : Actor Zayn Ibad Khan, who plays Yash in the streaming show 'Aashiqana', opened up about filming intimate...
Melody Thornton wants a man who's 'ambitious, has direction, and some money'
MUMBAI: Former Pussycat Doll Melody Thornton has admitted that she's been unlucky in love.The 38-year-old singer has...
'Ishq ka Rang Safed' actress Snehal Rai on losing 15 kilos in two months
MUMBAI: Snehal Rai who has been a part of several TV shows such as 'Ishq Ka Rang Safed', 'Icchapyari Naagin', 'Vish',...
Somy Ali recounts working in three different movies at one time
MUMBAI : Former actress Somy Ali took a trip down memory lane and talked about how she worked in three shifts to shoot...
Anupamaa:Must Read! Anupama keeps her distance from the Shah family matters
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Somy Ali
Somy Ali recounts working in three different movies at one time
Latest Video