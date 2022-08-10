Jennifer Aniston is open for more 'Murder Mystery' films after sequel

Actress Jennifer Aniston would love to make a third 'Murder Mystery' film.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 04/30/2023 - 20:00
Jennifer Aniston is open for more 'Murder Mystery' films after sequel

MUMBAI:Actress Jennifer Aniston would love to make a third 'Murder Mystery' film.

The 54-year-old actress teamed up with close pal Adam Sandler in the mystery comedy Netflix movies, starting with the 2019 original and this year's sequel, and she hopes Nick and Audrey Spitz will be back for more antics, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I hope so. I would love to make it three and I know Adam would too. But it really all depends on if people love this one like they did the first, and of course, if Netflix want us," she said with regard to another installment when speaking to Best UK.

The former 'Friends' star, who, along with Adam, serves as a producer on the movie, was recently asked whether she and Adam stick to the script entirely or whether they ad-lib and admitted that it can be a mix of both depending on the take, as the pair both noted how much they make each other laugh on set.

She told Collider: "We do a little bit of everything. Yeah. Usually, there's always something a little different from take to take, wouldn't you say?"

Adam replied: "Yeah, yeah, yeah. We like to make each other laugh."

Jennifer added: "Which is fun, and he does all the time. And it usually makes it in the movie, not the break, but the line."

SOURCE-IANS

Actress Jennifer Aniston would love to make a third 'Murder Mystery' film.tellychakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 04/30/2023 - 20:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Ayesha Singh reveals her parents were worried about her joining the industry, and THIS is how she dealt with it! Read for more!
MUMBAI :Ayesha Singh is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai...
Jimmy Shergill to play a grey character in crime thriller 'Aazam'
MUMBAI:Actor Jimmy Sheirgill will be seen in a character with shades in the upcoming crime thriller 'Aazam', which is...
Jimmy Shergill to play a grey character in crime thriller 'Aazam'
MUMBAI:Actor Jimmy Sheirgill will be seen in a character with shades in the upcoming crime thriller 'Aazam', which is...
Exclusive! Saavi Ki Savaari: Nityam takes a stand for Saavi in front of Bua-Dadi!
MUMBAI :Saavi Ki Sawari is one of the newly launched shows of Colors TV, which has started catering a lot to the...
One of my most successful makeovers was for Sridevi in 'Roop Ki Rani...', says Mickey Contractor
MUMBAI: Celebrity make-up artist Mickey Contractor has said that the best transformation work he has done so far was...
Mom-to-be Ishita Dutta is enjoying the 'kicks'
MUMBAI: 'Drishyam' actress Ishita Dutta is enjoying her pregnancy as she talks about what all she is doing to keep...
Recent Stories
Jimmy Shergill to play a grey character in crime thriller 'Aazam'
Jimmy Shergill to play a grey character in crime thriller 'Aazam'
Latest Video