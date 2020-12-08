Jennifer Aniston’s ex John Mayer is all hearts for THIS picture of hers

MUMBAI: Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer were once one of the most popular and loved couples in Hollywood. They are good friends now and even get clicked hanging out together. Last year, it was speculated that they got back together. Now, John Mayer’s recent activity on social media has grabbed the attention of all. John Mayer hits the like button on a picture of the actress.

On Instagram, Jennifer Aniston’s fan page account shared a picture of the actress. The photo is an old one and she looks mesmerizing. The post features Jennifer riding a bicycle in a monochrome picture. The throwback picture sees her dressed in a turtleneck shirt and pencil bottom pants.

John liked Jennifer’s picture and dropped a heart on it. Take a look.

Credits: SpotboyE