Jennifer Aniston shares a selfie with mystery man

MUMBAI: The Morning Show is loved by the audience thanks to its relevant storytelling and phenomenal performances by the cast members, headlined by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. The former was even bestowed with the SAG award in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series category for her role as Alex Levy.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the 51-year-old actress recently posted a selfie of herself, sitting on her makeup chair, with only half of her face shown. Next to Jen, we have her pet pooch Clyde looking at the camera endearingly while his mommy wrote, "I see you Clyde. @themorningshow" with an eyes-peeking and a white heart emoticon.

As adorable as Clyde is, however, we couldn't help but be distracted by the mystery man in the snap, lying down on the floor and taking a nap with his face covered, thanks to Aniston's dark blonde locks. The mystery man is seen wearing a grey full-sleeved t-shirt which he paired with khaki slacks.

