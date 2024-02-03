Jennifer Aniston was planning a baby with Brad Pitt way before his affair with Angelina Jolie, read more

MUMBAI : Jennifer Aniston began dating Brad Pitt in 1998. Within two years, the couple tied the knot, and their romance was highly publicized in tabloids. Things took an unfortunate turn when Hollywood’s handsome hunk met Angelina Jolie on the sets of Mr & Mrs Smith. But did you know months before his alleged extramarital affair, the Friends actress was all ready to welcome parenthood?

In 2004, Brad and Angelina met for the first time on the sets of the American action comedy Mr & Mrs Smith. They instantly felt the sparks, and there was no going back. Rumors around their extramarital affair spread like wildfire, and fans were heartbroken when Jen announced their divorce in January 2005.

In February 2004, Jennifer Aniston seemed to be in the happiest phase of her married life. In a conversation with The Guardian, she announced that she was ready to welcome parenthood with Brad Pitt. While she was at the peak of her career after Friends’ immense success, it looked like she had figured it all out.

Jennifer Aniston shared, “It’s time. It’s time. You know, I think you can work with a baby, I think you can work pregnant, I think you can do all of it. So I’m just truly looking forward to slowing down.”

It remains unfortunate that her baby fever remained a dream forever. While Brad Pitt moved on with Angelina Jolie and married her, Jennifer struggled for years before moving on. She gave another chance to love with Justin Theroux, but that relationship hit rock bottom after six years in 2017.

Contrary to her baby fever, there were wild rumors that she did not want a baby, which was why Brad Pitt left her. The actress once broke her silence and expressed her disappointment about these derogatory claims, which left her heartbroken. In reality, Jen was trying for IVF and desperately wanted a baby with Brad.

Within a few years of dating Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt adopted her children Maddox, Zahara, and Pax. They also gave birth to three biological kids – Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne.

Trouble in paradise began after Brad had an altercation with their eldest son, Maddox, on a plane. He allegedly abused her, which led to Angie filing for a divorce.

Angelina lives with her six children, while Brad Pitt is dating Ines de Ramon.

