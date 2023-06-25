Jennifer Lawrence feels people may be offended by her film 'No Hard Feelings'

Actress Jennifer Lawrence thinks it's hard to make a comedy "where you're not offending people."
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/25/2023 - 15:45
Jennifer Lawrence feels people may be offended by her film 'No Hard Feelings'

MUMBAI:Actress Jennifer Lawrence thinks it's hard to make a comedy "where you're not offending people."

The 32-year-old actress stars alongside Andrew Barth Feldman, Laura Benanti and Matthew Broderick in the new coming-of-age rom-com 'No Hard Feelings', and Lawrence has predicted that "everyone" will be offended by the movie in one way or another, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The award-winning star told Sky News, "I think it's time for just a good old-fashioned laugh. And it really is hard to make a comedy where you're not offending people. Everybody in some sense will be offended by this film - you're welcome."

Jennifer plays the part of Maddie, an Uber driver who is facing bankruptcy after her car is repossessed. The Hollywood star admits that she's been keen to make a comedy movie for a while.

She said, "I was definitely always open to comedy. I wouldn't say I was like: 'I really want my character to try to have sex with a young person', but I just read it and it was the funniest thing I'd ever read."

Meanwhile, Andrew Barth Feldman believes the movie does an excellent job of "continuing to push limits." The 21-year-old actor plays the part of Percy, who Maddie tries to seduce in return for money, and Andrew relished being part of the project.

He said, "We need to be able to engage with being offended. There was and is like a big over-correct because we realised there were so many things that we were joking about that we shouldn't be ... and I think this movie does a really good job of continuing to push limits while still engaging with the conversation that the things that these people are doing are wrong, and not a good idea."

SOURCE-IANS

    

Actress Jennifer Lawrence thinks it's hard to make a comedy
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/25/2023 - 15:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Seerat Kapoor opens up about how she bagged the role of “Chini” and whether she was apprehensive to play a negative role in her debut show
MUMBAI:Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows on television and it's among the top 4 shows when it comes...
Pandya Store: Sad! Dhara fails to control her emotions, Krish, Prerna and Rishita get the news
MUMBAI:Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists....
Babil remembers father Irrfan Khan: You loved being a father more than being an actor
MUMBAI:Actor Babil Khan has remembered his late father-star Irrfan Khan and penned a long note for him.Babil took to...
Ayushmann Khurrana: I will continue to be an actor-artiste as it satisfies me creatively
MUMBAI:Ayushmann Khurrana says he will continue to be an actor-artiste as it satisfies him creatively. On World Music...
Jisshu Sengupta opens up about working with Kajol, Tanuja; draws similarities
MUMBAI:Actor Jisshu Sengupta has talked about working with actress Tanuja to now her daughter Kajol and his experience...
Pooja Hegde on sharing screen space with Big B: 'Watching this legend at work'
MUMBAI:Actress Pooja Hegde, who will be seen sharing screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in an advertisement,...
Recent Stories
Pooja Hegde on sharing screen space with Big B: 'Watching this legend at work'
Pooja Hegde on sharing screen space with Big B: 'Watching this legend at work'
Latest Video