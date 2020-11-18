Jennifer Lopez opens up on her struggles during the pandemic

MUMBAI: Jennifer Lopez recently opened up about the struggles she experienced amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In a recent interview with El Zol 107.9, the actress and singer, when asked about how she’s been doing throughout the pandemic, replied, “You know, it’s not easy. And during this pandemic, I think everybody had a moment when they were depressed or they were scared about what was going to happen.”

Also read Richard Schiff hospitalised for Covid-19, shows 'some improvement every day'

She continued: “I had a lot of moments where I felt really bad, my kids too, everybody in the house. It’s more important on the days that you feel bad that you get up and do something. Do a little workout at home, do something that’s going to make you feel good. Cook something you like, lift yourself up, keep going.”

She added, “There was a moment in which Emme, my daughter, came to my bed and was crying ‘why is this happening? I miss my friends. Why is this happening in our life?’ Everything that was going on, and there were protests and a lot of things they were seeing. I told her sometimes things need to change, and when things change sometimes it hurts a bit. But it will always be for the good of everyone. Sometimes you have to live those moments and you have to stay strong and grateful in those moments because we have so much. We have our health, we’re together, we have love.”

Also read Josh Gad: I'm very vulnerable

Credits: Pinkvilla