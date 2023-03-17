'John Wick: Chapter 4' director reveals his favourite moment from film's shoot

Director Chad Stahelski, who is about to serve an action extravaganza with his upcoming fourth installment of the 'John Wick' film series, shared his favourite moment from the film's shooting. He said that he still remembers the first day of the shoot, when Keanu Reeves walked in on the sets donning the iconic black suit.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/17/2023 - 19:52
favourite moment from film's shoot

MUMBAI :Director Chad Stahelski, who is about to serve an action extravaganza with his upcoming fourth installment of the 'John Wick' film series, shared his favourite moment from the film's shooting. He said that he still remembers the first day of the shoot, when Keanu Reeves walked in on the sets donning the iconic black suit.

Talking about the same, the director said: "For me it was the first day Keanu came on set. He had the suit back on and it was the first time we were back together in three years. So it was pretty special."

Hollywood superstar Keanu Reeves too spoke about his favourite scene from 'John Wick: Chapter 4', as he said: "After eight years of playing the role.... that was really special. And also just making the film after a few years, coming back to see Ian McShane, Laurence (Fishburne) and to work with Chad Stahelski again, it's almost like the beginning, like the alpha and the omega and everything in between."

In the new chapter, Keanu Reeves, as the indestructible hitman, will be seen taking a fight against the High Table as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld.

Lionsgate and PVR Pictures will release 'John Wick: Chapter 4' in theatres on March 24, 2023 in India.

The film is a sequel to the 2019 film 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' and will be the longest film in the Keanu Reeves series.


SOURCE-IANS

Director Chad Stahelski John Wick Keanu John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/17/2023 - 19:52

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Garima Vikrant Singh roped in for upcoming web series Vakalatnama for Netflix
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some exclusive information coming from the world...
Must Read! Here’s all you need to know about Shraddha Kapoor’s skin care routine
MUMBAI:Shraddha Kapoor looks stunning on the big screens, but even in real life, the actress looks gorgeous. She is one...
Terrible! Chashni: Exclusive! Nirbhay’s club catches on fire, Chandni rushes to save it!
MUMBAI :Star Plus has come up with a new serial Chashni, which is released under the banner of SOL Production. The show...
Pushpa Impossible: Curious! Dilip’s plan to take over Pushpa’s life
MUMBAI:Sony SAB's new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’, has begun to make a...
'Bengal Tigress': Rekha lauds Rani's performance in 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway'
MUMBAI : Rekha was in awe of actress Rani Mukerji's power-packed performance in 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway'. The veteran...
Recent Stories
Must Read! Here’s all you need to know about Shraddha Kapoor’s skin care routine
Must Read! Here’s all you need to know about Shraddha Kapoor’s skin care routine

Latest Video