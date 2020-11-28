Jude Law 'wasn't hugely surprised' by Covid-19 pandemic

MUMBAI : Actor Jude Law says he was not shocked by the Covid-19 pandemic as he already feared the possibility of a global health crisis after speaking to experts on the set of his 2011 release, Contagion.

"When 2020 started, and we heard about what was initially happening in China, what fast became apparent around the world, it rang alarm bells. Unfortunately, I wasn't hugely surprised," Law told GQ magazine, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Law essayed Alan Krumwiede in the thriller, and said that there was a feeling "this was going to happen" as they worked in the film.

"There was absolutely the sense that this was going to happen. The great scientists on set with us who had worked with Scott (Z. Burns) the writer and (director) Steven (Soderbergh) were very learned and experienced individuals who knew what to expect," he said.

Law added that the experts told him that this will happen: "And they all said to us that this was going to happen -- and it was a case of when rather than if."

Heshared that the events unfolded "exactly" as the experts warned them on set.

"The way they described it, which is exactly as it has happened, just made sense. What's scary is you learn in a set like that because you are being advised by experts, but it doesn't necessarily sit," the actor said.

