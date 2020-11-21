Justin Bieber and Riyaz Aly talk about India’s covid situation during Instagram live

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber recently held a live session on Instagram and was joined by India’s TikTok sensation, Riyaz Aly. The two discussed India’s situation during the pandemic.

The pop singer asked Riyaz, “What’s covid looking like over there?” Riyaz suffered some connection issues and could not be heard properly in the video. “Covid is still going on. Like, a crazy thing is going on,” he said in reply to Justin. When the singer asked if people are wearing masks, Riyaz replied in the affirmative.

Have a look.

Riyaz’s fans were thrilled that he got to speak to Justin. “Omg he is talking justin bieber wahh,” wrote one.

Justin recently released his song Monster with Shawn Mendes. The two pop stars wrote the song with Daniel Caeser, Frank Dukes, and Mustafa, the Poet. Monster marks the first time the two musicians have worked together, according to People. Both have previously hinted that they would be open to working together.

Credits: Hindustan Times