Justin Bieber schools netizen who encouraged Selena Gomez fans to insult Hailey Bieber

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber took a strong stand against haters who were targetting his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber. The singer has had enough of comments comparing his wife Hailey to ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

Taking to Instagram, Justin wrote, "This sad excuse of a human just encouraged people on video to literally go after my wife telling people to say that my previous relationship was better so on and so forth. I just wanted to share this so that people get an idea of what we face day to day."

The fan in question said, "Hailey Baldwin is going to do a Live, right?" in reference to the model's Instagram Live with Bare Minerals and Dendoll.

"Where she's talking about herself, 20 questions with Justin Bieber. This is the time where they will not be turning off comments, so we need to fucking bombard that shit with Jelena and how Selena is better. Go after, please, let's all go after her."

Justin further wrote, "It is extremely hard to choose the high road when I see people like this try and rally to gather people to bully the person I love most in this world. It is not right. But I will say this -- as many people as there are that want to spend their time publicly degrading shaming and trying to humiliate us we would like to ask those who have it in them to life us up in prayer. We need prayer and support as we continue to put ourselves out there."

Have a look at the entire post.



