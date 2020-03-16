Kate Moss says she felt 'vulnerable, scared' during topless shoot with Mark Wahlberg

Supermodel Kate Moss said her 1992 ad for a luxury brand, where she posed shirtless, wasn't as glamorous as it seemed.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/31/2022 - 10:00
Kate Moss says she felt 'vulnerable, scared' during topless shoot with Mark Wahlberg

MUMBAI: Supermodel Kate Moss said her 1992 ad for a luxury brand, where she posed shirtless, wasn't as glamorous as it seemed.

The supermodel, 48, opened up about the time in her career during her appearance on Sunday's episode of BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs radio show, reports people.com.

In her conversation with host Lauren Laverne, she opened up about feeling "vulnerable" and "scared" while working alongside actor Mark Wahlberg on the set of their shoot.

When asked how she remembered working on the underwear campaign, Moss said she had "not very good memories."

"He was very macho, and it was all about him. He had a big entourage. I was just this kind of model," she recalled of working with Wahlberg.

Moss was a teenager when she was featured in the advertisement.

She posed topless in the black-and-white photographs, pressed against Wahlberg's body in some photos.

"You felt objectified?" Laverne asked Moss.

"Yeah, completely. And vulnerable and scared," she replied, adding, "I think they played on my vulnerability. I was quite young and innocent, so Calvin loved that," Moss continued.

She also described feeling "severe anxiety" before the shoot, which resulted in a doctor prescribing her Valium.

"I really didn't feel well at all before the shoot. For like, a week or two, I couldn't get out of bed," she said.

In a 2020 interview with The Guardian, Wahlberg addressed working with Moss on the campaign.

When asked if he "ever made up" with the model - who previously told Vanity Fair she "had a nervous breakdown" when she had to "go and work with Marky Mark" - he replied, "I never really had a problem with Kate, did I?"

"I think I was probably a little rough around the edges. Kind of doing my thing," he recalled.

"I wasn't very... worldly, let's say that. But I've seen her and said hello. I think we saw each other at a concert here and there, we said hi and exchanged pleasantries."
 

Supermodel Kate Moss luxury brand Lauren Laverne TellyCahakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/31/2022 - 10:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Oh No! Priya falls in trouble, Vedika’s vicious plan to steal Ram away
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. As reported...
CONGRATULATIONS! Shagun Pandey is the INSTAGRAM King for the week
MUMBAI: Ending the month of July by crowning this popular lad who has managed to woo everyone with his charm.  Shagun...
Deepika has a fierce role that will blow everyone's mind: 'Pathaan' director
MUMBAI: The makers of the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan' have shared a glimpse of the film's leading lady...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Shocker! Rudraksh couldn’t prove his innocence, Ruhi gives him a new idea
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Aparshakti moves out of comic roles, plays Kashmiri terrorist in upcoming film
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana is set to play the role of a Kashmiri terrorist in his upcoming film 'Dhoka...
Kumkum Bhagya: Confusion! Pallavi’s behaviour raises suspicions, Vikram is doubtful of her intentions
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Recent Stories
Deepika has a fierce role that will blow everyone's mind: 'Pathaan' director
Deepika has a fierce role that will blow everyone's mind: 'Pathaan' director
Latest Video