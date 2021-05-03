Keira Knightley to embrace husband's last name

MUMBAI: Keira Knightley will adopt her husband and musician James Rightons surname. The two have been married for eight years. The actress has submitted documents to the UK's Companies House registering the name change.

This comes six years after Keira first shared that she was considering the move but was too scared to go through with it.

"I went to do the passport thing. I was thinking, 'Shall I do it? It will be helpful'. But you actually have to see it written down, and I found I couldn't do it. I couldn't go there'," said Kiera, according to Daily Mail.

The actress has two children with the former Klaxons singer. She kept her family life private, but she often shared her views on motherhood and parenting in interviews.