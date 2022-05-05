Latest News! Indian-British actress Amy Jackson is rumoured to be dating THIS Gossip Girl actor, deets inside

MUMBAI: Amy Jackson, the Indian-British actress is currently in the limelight as she found love again. Reportedly, the actress is dating British actor Ed Westwick, famously known for his role as Chuck Bass in the series Gossip Girl. She was spotted while taking a walk with Ed in London and their pics have gone viral on the internet.

Apparently, Amy and Ed Westwick met each other for the first time at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival last December where they were seen chatting during the close ceremony. The duo instantly clicked it off and often papped together spending time. However, Amy Jackson is yet to confirm her relationship with Ed officially.

Earlier, Amy Jackson was in a relationship with George Panayiotou. She was also engaged to him and welcomed a baby in September 2019. They named their son Andreas Panayiotou after George's father. The two were supposed to get married in early 2020 at a destination wedding, but in 2021, it was confirmed that the pair had parted ways.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Amy made her acting debut with the 2010 Tamil movie Madrasapattinam and has featured in several Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films apart from Tamil films. She was last seen with Rajinikanth in film 2.0, a sequel of Robot. The film was a blockbuster success at the box office.

Credit: Pinkvilla



