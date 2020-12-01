Lindsay Lohan says it would be an honour to be a part of Mean Girls sequel

MUMBAI: Lindsay Lohan recently made an appearance on mom Dina Lohan‘s podcast, Listen to Me, The OG Mama D Podcast with Dina Lohan & Chanel Omari. The actress and singer talked about an anticipated sequel to the 2004 classic Mean Girls.

“I mean, I know that they’re going to do something, but I just don’t know exactly what yet. And it would be an honour to be a part of it,” she said. She also discussed the recent virtual reunion with the Mean Girls cast.

Also read Jennifer Lawrence's family-owned summer camp destroyed by 'horrible fire'

“Obviously it was really fun to do…they didn’t air part of this, but it felt like it was, we’d all just seen each other the day before. It still feels like we know each other so well, because we spend so much time with each other and we discussed how it’s been working with each other. That it’s been so continuous over the years. That it’s, it feels like we’re all still good friends, which was really nice to catch up with everyone. So that was really fun!”

Lindsay also added she wants her mom on Dancing With The Stars! “My mom needs to be on DWTS. And I want to go cheer her on. Oh, I’m going to cry. That would be like my dream to see her on Dancing With the Stars…she would do so well, if not win. Yeah. I mean, she’s a champ. She was a dancer, her whole life, you know, she was a ballerina!”

Also read Jennifer Lawrence's family-owned summer camp destroyed by 'horrible fire'

Credits: Pinkvilla