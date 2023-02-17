Madrid Fashion Week opens 77th edition with off-catwalk displays

The 77th edition of the Madrid Fashion Week began on Wednesday in the Spanish capital with a series of events at the IFEMA Exhibition center and throughout the city.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 02/17/2023 - 19:22
MUMBAI :The 77th edition of the Madrid Fashion Week began on Wednesday in the Spanish capital with a series of events at the IFEMA Exhibition center and throughout the city.

The fashion week will see catwalk displays at IFEMA by 42 of Spain's most famous fashion designers, such as Agatha Ruiz de la Prada, Andres Sarda, Paloma Suarez and Pedro del Hierro, all presenting their proposals for the autumn and winter of 2023/2024, Xinhua news agency reported.

Things get underway on Wednesday with the traditional "off-catwalk" displays, which are held in various emblematic parts of Madrid and look to take fashion to streets, promoting up-and-coming designers and the image of the city and its surrounding region.

The event held at the Royal Fabrics Factory in the city on Tuesday night also gave an opportunity for 38 young designers from a university to present their collections to the public and show the future of Spanish fashion.


SOURCE-IANS

