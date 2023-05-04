Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling promise a wholesome ride into the world of Barbie

Hollywood star Margot Robbie brings to life the famous figurine in the official trailer for Warner Bros' 'Barbie'. Oscar nominee Robbie leads a star-studded cast that includes a muscular Ryan Gosling as Barbie's boy toy, Ken.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 04/05/2023 - 16:32
Margot Robbie

MUMBAI :Hollywood star Margot Robbie brings to life the famous figurine in the official trailer for Warner Bros' 'Barbie'. Oscar nominee Robbie leads a star-studded cast that includes a muscular Ryan Gosling as Barbie's boy toy, Ken.

The two actors are not the only Barbie and Ken dolls in the film. Dua Lipa stars as mermaid Barbie, for instance, alongside many other actors as different iterations of the famous doll, reports Variety.

The first 'Barbie' trailer - featuring a nod to Stanley Kubrik's '2001: A Space Odyssey' - officially introduced the world to Robbie's Barbie, but it didn't reveal too much about the characters or storyline.

Since then it has been revealed that Barbie and Ken have been placed in the real world and forced to wrestle with the difficulties of no longer being just dolls.

As per Variety, Gerwig has enlisted an A-list ensemble to star alongside Robbie and Gosling, including Will Ferrell as the Mattel CEO, Connor Swindells, Nicola Coughlan, Emerald Fennell, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, America Ferrera, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Sharon Rooney, Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya and Jamie Demetriou, as well as additional Barbie and Kens, including Emma Mackey, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Simu Liu, Scott Evans and Ncuti Gatwa.

Directed by Gerwig, 'Barbie' was co-written by the director and her husband, filmmaker Noah Baumbach. Gerwig indicated she was a little apprehensive and slightly terrified when taking on the highly-anticipated project, saying: "That feeling that I had was knowing that it would be really interesting terror. Usually that's where the best stuff is. I am terrified of that. Anything where you're like, 'This could be a career-ender,' then you're like, 'OK, I probably should do it'."

SOURCE-IANS

 

 


    

 

Hollywood Margot Robbie Warner Bros Barbie TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 04/05/2023 - 16:32

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bhuvan Arora trained extensively in printing press machinery for 'Farzi'
MUMBAI :Actor Bhuvan Arora, who recently won the IMDb STARmeter Award for Breakout Star for his work in the streaming...
Must Read! Manoj Bajpayee reveals how he had to do dirty films to make ends meet, says “They came with suitcases full of money, and to say no was the toughest task”
MUMBAI: Known for his unconventional roles and unmatchable talent, Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most respected stars in...
Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling promise a wholesome ride into the world of Barbie
MUMBAI :Hollywood star Margot Robbie brings to life the famous figurine in the official trailer for Warner Bros' '...
Kathaa Ankahee:MustRead! Will Viaan be able to express his true feelings for Kathaa?
MUMBAI :Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Exclusive! Ishq Subhan Allah actress Monica Khanna roped in for Atrangi’s next
MUMBAI: With the Rise and consumption of content we can see some amazing projects are been made on digital platforms in...
Exclusive! Will Aditi Dev Sharma and Gashmeer Mahajani be seen In a project together? This is what the actress has to say about Gashmeer's revelation! Details Inside!
MUMBAI: Aditi Dev Sharma is a talented actress and has been entertaining the audience with projects like Ladies V/S...
Recent Stories
Manoj Bajpayee
Must Read! Manoj Bajpayee reveals how he had to do dirty films to make ends meet, says “They came with suitcases full of money, and to say no was the toughest task”

Latest Video