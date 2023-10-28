Marvellous! Madonna achieved one more milestone by becoming the highest-selling female recording artist

Currently, on her Celebration Tour, the Material Girl singer is dominating music sales and has been re-certified by Guinness World Records as the all-time highest-selling female recording artist. Over the span of her 40-year music career, Madonna is estimated to have sold over 400 million records, including albums, singles, and digital media.
Madonna

Living true to her moniker, Madonna is currently experiencing enormous success and is genuinely emerging as the Queen of Pop. Currently, on her Celebration Tour, the Material Girl singer is dominating music sales and has been re-certified by Guinness World Records as the all-time highest-selling female recording artist.

Over the span of her 40-year music career, Madonna is estimated to have sold over 400 million records, including albums, singles, and digital media.

(Also read: Oops! Madonna's opening show of the tour in London faces technical glitch )

On its X handle, a magazine stated, "Queen of Pop Madonna seems to be unreachable when it comes to music sales". The singer has reportedly held the record since 2009, and rumors on Guinness World Records' social media indicate that Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Taylor Swift, and Beyoncé are following in line.

At London's O2 Arena earlier this month, Madonna began her highly anticipated Celebration Tour with a two-hour performance that kept 20,000 fans up and dancing. Madonna earned almost $1.3 billion from her tours, making her the highest-grossing female touring artist as of July 2022, according to Guinness World Records. But after her most recent stint, that figure will likely continue to rise.

On October 14, the Queen of Pop started her tour in London. On December 13, she is expected to land in the United States. Madonna's tour was originally scheduled to begin in July, but it was later rescheduled following her hospitalization for a bacterial infection.

(Also read: Woah! Madonna's former roommate makes some shocking revelations, read more )

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Mid-day

Latest Video