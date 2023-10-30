Matthew Perry Death: Must Read! Actor’s Friends’ co-stars like Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox and others ‘Devastated’ by his death; “they protected him fiercely”

MUMBAI: Friends is one of the most loved and popular blockbuster sit-coms of all times. The world was left in complete shock when actor Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing was found dead in his Los Angeles home on 29th October. The actor, 54 was found unresponsive in his hot tub at his home. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office has now revealed the reason behind Matthew's untimely demise.

Perry was known for his struggle with Alcohol and prescription drugs addiction which he had revealed in his memoir; Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. “Hi, my name is Matthew, although you may know me by another name. My friends call me Matty. And I should be dead.”

Jeniffer Aniston, David Shwimmer, Matt LeBlac and Lisa Kudrow who were part of the show with Matthew Perry are devastated with the latter’s death as per sources. The actors are yet to express their shock over Perry’s untimely demise but are expected to send out a joint statement soon.

A source said, “The cast is reeling from the loss of their brother because that’s what Matty was — their brother.” “It’s just devastating. The entire cast are close, they will be devastated, because they were together through the best of times and the worst of times. And when Matty was sick, they protected him, they looked after him fiercely.”

After a two-hour pickleball game, Matthew had returned to his home in Los Angeles. He had sent his assistant on an errand and after 2 hours of his return he found Perry unresponsive in the jacuzzi and called the police.

Friends was a hit sitcom that ran from 1994 to 2004 and the other cast members included Jeniffer Aniston, David Shwimmer, Matt LeBlac and Lisa Kudrow. Matthew has been part of other shows like The West Wing, Ally McBeal, Scrubs and Beverly Hills, 90210.

Matthew’s family said, “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”

Credit-HindustanTimes