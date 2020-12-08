Matthew Perry introduces fiancee in 'FRIENDS' style

MUMBAI: Matthew Perry introduced his fiancee Molly Hurwitz to us in Chandler Bing style. The actor posted two photos of her on his Instagram page wearing outfits inspired by his popular character's dialogues from the 90s sitcom. He posted a photo of Molly wearing a black T-shirt which had "Could this be any more of t-shirt?" printed on it.

Molly is seen playing with her long hair in the photo which Perry captioned as "You don't have to pose this way while wearing the shirt, but please feel free. (Link in bio.)"

Then, he shared another photo of her wearing a top and shirt. She opted for a black baseball cap with "What is this, a baseball cap?" printed on it.

Talking about his engagement, he had told People, "I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time."

