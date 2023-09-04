Meryl Streep could be a great villain in next 'John Wick' film, says Shamier

Meryl Streep


MUMBAI : Actor Shamier Anderson is keen to have Meryl Streep join the 'John Wick' universe.

The 31-year-old actor plays Mr Nobody/Tracker in the action film 'John Wick: Chapter 4' and revealed that he has some ideas about who he would love to see join the Keanu 

Reeves-starring franchise next.

"Liam Neeson would be a great antagonist. I think Denzel Washington would be a crazy antagonist. It would be really interesting to see a female villain; Meryl Streep 

would be something different. So those are my top three choices, Denzel Washington, Liam Neeson, and Meryl Streep," he told IndieWire.

And, Anderson hopes he will still be around if any of his suggested actors ever join the franchise as he wants to develop his character even more in the future. He 

explained: "I felt like [Tracker] was the most relatable person to that audience."

"He didn't wear the crazy clothes and didn't do the crazy things. He didn't really believe in the themes of The Continental. And so what I wanted to do is root it in, 

'How do I make this guy lovable even though he has a vicious pup? How do I make this guy lovable even though he wants to go after John Wick's head?' I said, 'What is his 

motivation?'"

"And I don't talk about this too much. Hopefully, it can be earned in a derivative of this story, whether it's a Tracker spinoff or a Tracker series or something. But I 

thought about his mother. Why would somebody want an inordinate amount of money? Why would somebody want $50 million for somebody outside of this fantastical world?"

"I felt like it was about his mother. Why his mom? I think that's the secret that I'll definitely hold on to until we get to that next phase and hopefully I'll be able 

to get back in Tracker's shoes. For me, it was about this human being."

Latest Video