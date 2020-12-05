Miley Cyrus puts the internet on fire as she bares all for Rolling Stone Magazine shoot; PICS INSIDE

MUMBAI: Miley Cryus has been ruling the headlines for a while now. After dating for almost 10 years, Miley married longtime boyfriend Liam Hemsworth. However, within just 8 months, the duo called off their marriage. Soon after rumours of their split made headlines, Miley was snapped making out with lesbian partner Kaitlynn Carter, but they too broke up very soon. After Carter, Miley, was then seen going on dates with Cody Simpson and their PDA made headlines. Later, Miley and Cody too ended their relationship. On the other hand, Liam Hemsworth was rumoured to be in a romantic relationship with Gabriella Brooks.

But now Miley is making headlines for all the sultry reasons. The Wrecking Ball singer has bared it all for her recent magazine cover shoot. On the cover page, Miley Cyrus is seen literally wearing nothing but hiding her assets with her hands. Wearing endless accessories, she’s letting her bold eyes and red lips do all the talking. Captioning the magazine cover, she wrote, “AT Least I give the papers something they can write about.”

Another picture sees her literally flaunting her assets while wearing an open blazer. In the caption, she wrote, “They told me I should cover it so i went the other way.” Sharing another nude picture wearing a lacy inner, she wrote, “Sometimes I need your lovin. sometimes i stab you in the back.”Check out her picture below

Recently, Miley Cyrus revealed on The Howard Stern Show that 'there was too much conflict' in her marriage with Liam Hemsworth. Miley further revealed that she wants a partner who can be her anchor.

Credits: spotboye