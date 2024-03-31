Mission Impossible 8: Tom Cruise spotted covered in blood stains, Filming an intense scene on London streets

MUMBAI: Tom Cruise has repeatedly shown that he can complete any mission. A few photos and a video from the sets of Mission: Impossible 8 featuring the 61-year-old international actor have made their way online. The actor is presently filming the movie. On the Westminster Bridge, Tom could be spotted filming a chase scenario. Tom rushed across the bridge and was shown on the video with blood all over him. The crew was also filming at Parliament Square and Whitehall.

Since the photos became viral online, netizens have become captivated by it.

He looks good tho pic.twitter.com/oXA1M7JpRb — Navy (@TomCruiseNavy) March 25, 2024

New photos from last nights filming!!!! Mission impossible 8 pic.twitter.com/3cR4sp8fF0 — Navy (@TomCruiseNavy) March 25, 2024

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Mission Impossible 8 was referred to as Dead Reckoning – Part Two. The film will conclude the events that played out in 2023’s Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning. Last year, director McQuarrie opened up about dividing the seventh film into two parts. “I knew I wanted to expand the cast, and I knew I wanted to give each one of those characters more to do, so I knew the movie was going to be bigger and longer than [previous installment] Fallout,” he told Variety in the summer last year. “And at which point I said, ‘Why are we fighting this? Why are we going to try to jam this into two hours?'”

AI was initially introduced as a villain in the first of the two-part film. In the movie, Tom performed several stunts, one of which involved him cruising off a cliff. Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One brought in $567,535,383 at the box office globally, according to Box Office Mojo. Global collections totalled $395,400,000, while domestic collections were $172,135,383.

