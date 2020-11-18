Money Heist’s Lisbon singing Chunari Chunari is the best thing on the internet today!

MUMBAI: Money Heist’s Lisbon is a huge fan of Salman Khan’s Chunari Chunari. A while after a fan-edit video of BTS dancing to Chunari Chunari went viral, Money Heist fame Itziar Ituño’s rendition of the hit is being widely shared online. Picturised on Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen in the film Biwi No 1, the song was sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Anuradha Sriram.

Sushmita took to Twitter and said, “Yeh baat!!” Ituño plays Raquel Murillo (Lisbon) in the hit Netflix series.

Have a look.

Previously, fans had discovered an India connect for Alba Flores and Miguel Herrán, who play Nairobi and Rio respectively. Herrán starred in a Indian commercial almost five years ago. Earlier, a video of Nairobi actor Alba Flores speaking Telugu in the Spanish film Vicente Ferrer had gone viral. Alba played a Telugu woman in the film.

