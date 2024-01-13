Must read! 2013 IPL betting scam: IPS Sampath Kumar, and the impact of MS Dhoni's plea leading to sentencing

MUMBAI: The 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL) spot-fixing and betting scandal continues to be regarded as one of the most disappointing incidents in domestic cricket history. Sreesanth, Ankeet Chavan, and Ajit Chandila, three well-known cricket players, were detained by the Delhi police on suspicion of spot-fixing. Raj Kundra, the team's owner, was also detained on related counts, which dealt a serious blow to the Rajasthan Royals.

The entire Indian cricket fraternity erupted in this groundbreaking incident. Following Sreesanth's arrest, his father accused Harbhajan Singh and Mahendra Singh Dhoni of dragging his son into the controversy. Sreesanth's father eventually apologized and withdrew his remarks throughout the probe.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the captain of the Chennai Super Kings, was connected to the betting scandal by IPS officer Sampath Kumar, one of the IOs (Investigative Officers) working on the 2013 IPL spot-fixing and betting case. The reference to a player of MS Dhoni's caliber in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing investigation was a significant development. It cast doubt on the cricket player's reputation, which he had built over years of dedication and hard work.

Sampath Kumar, an IPS officer, allegedly withheld some documents from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and in addition to mentioning the Supreme Court, he also specifically targeted MS Dhoni. Mahendra Singh Dhoni responded to IPS officer Sampath Kumar's statement in the most menacing way possible, even as the media corridors garnered the most attention. The Chennai Super Kings skipper sued Sampath Kumar, an IPS officer, for defamation, seeking damages of Rs. 100 crore.

In addition, MS Dhoni called the accusations made against him by IPS officer Sampath Kumar "scandalous and contumacious." In addition, the Indian cricket player questioned the IPS officer's comments regarding the Supreme Court's processes, describing them as an open attack on the country's legal system. Senior attorney P R Raman filed MS Dhoni's defamation complaint, requesting that the judiciary punish IPS officer Sampath Kumar strongly for throwing doubts on the integrity of India's legal system.

Advocate General of Tamil Nadu R Shunmugasundaram not only accepted Mahendra Singh Dhoni's plea against IPS officer Sampath Kumar but also gave the cricket player permission to move forward with the criminal contempt of court petition. Although MS Dhoni cooperated with the instructions, there were other reasons why the matter was delayed.

However, Sampath Kumar, an IPS officer, was sentenced to 15 days in jail by the Madras High Court in December 2023. Almost ten years had passed since the judgment was made, and it made headlines.

However, Sampath Kumar was able to appeal the verdict, and the court quickly postponed the enactment of a 15-day jail sentence. The IPS officer has 30 days to file a plea against the ruling, according to the bench, which consists of Justices S S Sundar and Sunder Mohan. If not, the 15-day jail sentence will be enforced.

When the 2019 miniseries Roar of the Lion debuted on Hotstar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni addressed the 2013 IPL spot-fixing for the first time. MS Dhoni discussed the Chennai Super Kings' two-year IPL suspension after their management was found guilty of IPL spot-fixing in 2013. MS Dhoni acknowledged that 2013 was the hardest time in his life and that it was the most depressing period of his life.

He stated, "2013 was the most difficult phase in my life, I was never depressed as much as I was then. The closest was 2007 World Cup when we lost in the group stages. But all said and done, 2007 happened because we did not play good cricket."

The captain of the Chennai Super Kings, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, also discussed the claims that he was directly involved in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing. Captain Cool started to become emotional when he stated that cricket is the reason he is where he is today and that, in his opinion, cheating in the game that has brought him so much success is the biggest crime.

He stated, "My name also came up in talks of fixing. They started showcasing in the media or social media as if the team was involved, I was involved. Whatever I am today, whatever I have achieved is because of cricket. So the biggest crime that I can commit personally is not murder. It's actually match fixing because it doesn't get restricted to me. If I'm involved in such a thing, it has a bigger impact."

