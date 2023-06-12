Must read! Paris Hilton reveals the reason why she opted for surrogacy for her children's birth

MUMBAI: Paris Hilton has revealed that one of the main reasons she decided to use surrogate for her two children’s birth is because of trauma she endured as a teenager. Paris said in an interview with Romper that she still has “so much PTSD from what [she] went through” at Utah’s Provo Canyon School for troubled youngsters.

“If I’m in a doctor’s office, I get a shot, anything, I will literally have a panic attack and I can’t breathe,” she told the outlet. “I just knew that would not be healthy for me or the baby, growing inside of someone who has such high anxiety.”

Paris revealed back in 2020 that at the school, which she attended for nearly a year, she had been physically, sexually, and emotionally abused. She alleged she had to undergo nonconsensual gynaecological examinations in which she was pinned down without her consent.

The school previously said that they “do not condone or promote any form of abuse.” A different company later acquired the school. The company said in a statement that they cannot comment on prior “operations of student experience.”

Paris had opened up about her fear of pregnancy in an earlier interview with Glamour UK. “I’m just so scared, I think, again, leading back to Provo of even being in a doctor’s office, just all of that. The shots, the IVs that they put in,” she said.

“When I was in The Simple Life, I had to be in a room when a woman was giving birth and that traumatised me as well. But I want a family so bad, it’s just the physical part of doing it. I’m just so scared… childbirth and death are the two things that scare me more than anything in the world,” Paris added.

Paris said in the recent interview that it would have also been difficult for her to manage her hectic schedule while dealing with the side effects of pregnancy. “My schedule is out of control,” she said.

“There never would’ve been the right time to do it because there’s literally no time to do anything in my life,” Paris added. The star welcomed her second child, daughter London, in November 2023. She shares London and her first child, Phoenix Barron, with her husband Carter Reum.

Credits - Hindustan Times