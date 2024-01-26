Must Read! World's Richest Actress Worth Rs 25,000 Crore Despite No Box Office Hits and Worst Actress Award

MUMBAI: In the glitzy world of cinema, where success at the box office often translates into immense wealth, there exists a unique anomaly – Jami Gertz, the world's richest actress, boasting a staggering net worth of Rs 25,000 crore. What sets her apart is not a string of blockbuster hits but a career devoid of box office triumphs.

Unlike Hollywood luminaries such as Angelina Jolie, Gal Gadot, Jennifer Aniston, or Julia Roberts, whose careers have been synonymous with box office success, Jami Gertz carved her path to astronomical wealth without ever delivering a single hit film. Discovered in the '80s through a talent hunt, Gertz made her debut with "Endless Love" in 1981, subsequently featuring in supporting roles throughout the '80s and '90s.

Also Read: Nicki Minaj has anxiety issues since she became a mother

Her most notable film, the 1996 disaster movie "Twister," was a critical and commercial failure, earning her the Stinkers Bad Movie Award for Worst Supporting Actress and a nomination for the Golden Raspberry Award for the same category. Despite these setbacks, Gertz found redemption with a guest appearance on the TV show "Ally McBeal," securing an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series.

The real twist in Gertz's narrative lies beyond the silver screen. In 1989, she married billionaire business executive Tony Ressler. Together, they co-own the Milwaukee Brewers in Major League Baseball and the Atlanta Hawks in the National Basketball Association (NBA). Their joint business ventures, spanning various industries, contribute significantly to Gertz's colossal wealth, transcending the financial limitations faced by actors in the traditional entertainment realm.

Jami Gertz stands as a testament to the diversified avenues through which individuals can amass fortunes, proving that success in the cinematic limelight is not the sole determinant of financial prosperity.

Also Read: Selena Gomez 'didn't know how to cope with bipolar disorder'

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.