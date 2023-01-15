Not me! Britney says Paris Hilton photoshopped her into party pic

Pop icon Britney Spears is back to serve another round of entertainment on Instagram. The singer has denied attending a party with Paris Hilton amid claims that the heiress had photoshopped Britney into group photos.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/15/2023 - 11:45
Not me! Britney says Paris Hilton photoshopped her into party pic

MUMBAI: Pop icon Britney Spears is back to serve another round of entertainment on Instagram. The singer has denied attending a party with Paris Hilton amid claims that the heiress had photoshopped Britney into group photos.

It was previously reported that the 'Toxic' hitmaker and pal Paris had partied together at Hollywood agent Cade Hudson's 35th birthday party, reports The Mirror.

However, Britney has taken to Instagram to deny the claims and said that the photos that Paris had shared of her were "old photos". Sharing a video of her posing in a red crop top with the Coca-Cola label printed across it and a mini skirt in the same colour, Britney called the photos "creepy" and "weird".

She wrote in the caption: "Also have no idea about these pics of me from a birthday party I haven't been to a bday party in forever !!! And as for the pics, those have to be from years ago !!! Kind of creepy and weird that no one is talking about that a makes no sense whatsoever !!!"

Paris had shared a selection of photos of her and Cade in a post where she wished him a happy birthday.

The Mirror further states that she was then accused by Britney's army of loyal fans of photoshopping her into the photos. Paris took to Instagram to hit back at the "ridiculous" accusations, explaining how she sometimes uses an app to reduce blurring on photos.

In a since deleted comment, she wrote: "To all of those asking. Some of these photos were taken on an iPhone so they ended up being blurry. So they used this app called Remini to make it look unblurry and sometimes the AI distorts images."

SOURCE: IANS

Britney Spears Toxic Paris Remini Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/15/2023 - 11:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
'Shark Tank India 2': Footwear startup founder spurns Mittal's job offer
MUMBAI: Entrepreneur Ganesh Balakrishnan, who appeared on 'Shark Tank India 2', received a job offer from Shaadi.com...
'Deadpool 3': Jackman has 'six months' to get in shape for Wolverine
MUMBAI : Hollywood star Hugh Jackman will reprise his Wolverine character in the upcoming third installment of '...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Anupama determined to win Anuj back; Dheeraj and Devika help with the plan 
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
'Vadh' director Jaspal Singh hints at a sequel
MUMBAI :  'Vadh' director Jaspal Singh Sandhu revealed that there are possibilities of a sequel to the movie as it got...
When Naseeruddin Shah praised Arjun's performance in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'
MUMBAI :   Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor revealed how overwhelmed he was when stalwart Naseeruddin Shah appreciated his...
Recent Stories
'Vadh' director Jaspal Singh hints at a sequel
'Vadh' director Jaspal Singh hints at a sequel

Latest Video