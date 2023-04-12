Oh No! Actor Michael B. Jordan crashes his Ferrari into a parked car in the US captured in a viral video; Read on to know more!

MUMBAI: According to a report, Michael B. Jordan was involved in an accident on Saturday night, December 2, when he crashed his Ferrari with a parked car. According to a popular news portal, Michael's Ferrari tore apart a parked Kia after crashing with it. According to the report, the event took place in Hollywood, Los Angeles, at approximately 11:30 p.m.

When the Los Angeles Police Department arrived on the scene, the report stated that they looked over Michael and his blue Ferrari and discovered no evidence of the actor being under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The report did note that a sobriety test was not performed.

Wow…Michael B Jordan just tore up his Ferrari and got to leave the scene…only in Cali. (Allegedly), lol#MichaelBJordan #BlackPanter pic.twitter.com/smvFSqti1O — Belizeandjb (@belizean1021) December 3, 2023

Other than the two cars, no one or anything has been harmed or injured. The exquisite Ferrari, which was allegedly valued at $430,000, was totally wrecked in the crash, with significant damage to its right side. The actor was reportedly unable to provide an explanation when the police asked Michael to explain what had happened. He needs to submit an online police report. Michael and his crew have not yet released any comments on the matter.

On the work front, Michael is currently developing Val-Zod for HBO Max through his production company, Outlier Society. The popular character Superman will appear in the series with a Black version. The actor has starred in several well-known films, including Space Jam: A New Legacy, Just Mercy, the Creed franchise, and Black Panther.

The film Fruitvale Station is rumored to be Michael made his breakthrough. He played the role of actual Oscar Grant in the Ryan Coogler-directed movie from 2013.

Credit- News 18