OH NO! This Quantico actress severely burned in car crash

Anne Heche, known for her performance in Six Days Seven Nights, has been hospitalised and is in critical condition after a car crash.

MUMBAI : Anne Heche, known for her performance in Six Days Seven Nights, has been hospitalised and is in critical condition after a car crash.

According to media reports, the actress is severely burned after she crashed her car into a garage.

As per Fox News, Anne crashed a vehicle into a Mar Vista, California, home on Friday, igniting a fire. She was transported to a hospital with severe burns on her body. Anne, 53, was driving a blue Mini Cooper when she first crashed into a garage of an apartment complex in Los Angeles. Witnesses told TMZ they tried to help the actress out of her car before she fled. Brian Humphrey, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department, told Fox News Digital the person involved in the accidents was transferred to a hospital in critical condition. A resident was present at the time of the accident at the home and escaped injury. Anne, however, sustained burn injuries and was "conscious and breathing" when she was placed on a stretcher.

Work-wise, Anne came into spotlight for her performance in the soap opera Another World. In the same, she played the dual role of twins Vicky Hudson and Marley Love from 1987 to 1991 and earned a Daytime Emmy Award for her performance. She then went on to act in films like Donnie Brasco, Six Days Seven Nights, and Wag the Dog. She has also worked in TV shows such as The Brave, Quantico, and Chicago P.D.

We wish her a speedy recovery!

