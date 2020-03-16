OMG! THIS Game of Thrones fame survives car accident, suffers injuries

Baywatch actor Jason Momoa who was traveling on Old Topanga Canyon Road on Sunday near the Calabasas area suffered car accident after being collided with motorcyclist

OMG! THIS Game of Thrones fame survives car accident, suffers injuries

MUMBAI: Jason Momoa collided head-on with a motorcyclist on a Los Angeles area road over the weekend. The accident happened when the motorcyclist crossed over into the Aquaman star’s lane and struck the front left side of his Oldsmobile. The actor however was left unhurt.

The report suggested that the biker suffered minor injuries after bouncing off on Momoa's windshield. Momoa was traveling on Old Topanga Canyon Road on Sunday near the Calabasas area. During his drive, a biker traveling in the opposite direction made contact with him coming around a curve and a collision occurred.

Following the collision, the rider, fortunately, was able to land on his feet after bouncing off Momoa's windshield and clearing the hood of his car to end up on the other side. After the accident, the rider who suffered injuries was transported to the hospital with minor injuries including bruising to their leg and an injury to their thumb.

On the work front, Jason will be next seen in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom which is slated to release in March 2023. The actor also returns for the third season of his AppleTV+ show See. A trailer of the same was released over the weekend as the show returns next month. The actor's character will be seen fighting for his family this time in the series.

