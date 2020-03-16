OMG! THIS popular filmmaker booked under sexual charges, deets inside

Popular filmmaker Paul Haggis has been charged under sexual assault charges for allegedly forcing a woman of non-consensual relations

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 06/20/2022 - 10:39
Paul Haggis

MUMBAI: Film director Paul Haggis was detained on Sunday for investigation of allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman in southern Italy. Reportedly, a “young foreign woman” was forced to have “non-consensual” sexual relations over two days.

Prosecutors Antonio Negro and Livia Orlando, who are conducting the investigation, said in a media statement that the woman was “forced to seek medical care” following the sexual relations. After a couple of days “of non-consensual relations, the woman was accompanied by the man” to Brindisi airport on Sunday and “was left there at dawn despite (her) precarious physical and psychological conditions.”

Also Read: Bhagya Lakshmi: Revelation Time! Ahana confesses the truth, everyone feels guilty for humiliating Lakshmi

The prosecutors said airport staff and police noticed her “obvious confused state” and after lending initial treatment, took her to Brindisi’s police headquarters, where officers accompanied her to a local hospital for examination.

The Canadian-born, Oscar-winning Haggis, 69, has been in Italy for a film festival that begins on Tuesday in Ostuni.

Police at headquarters’ operations room said they weren’t authorized to give out information about the case, including whether Haggis was being held at the police station or at a hotel or other lodging.

Also Read: Exclusive! Balveer Returns actress Nandini Tiwari to enter “Naagin 6”

Haggis is a director, producer and screenwriter. He won an Oscar in 2006 for best original screenplay for “Crash.”

Prosecutors also were quoted as saying that the woman “formalized her complaint and cited circumstances which were subsequently looked into for confirmation by investigators.” They didn’t cite her nationality or age.

Credit: ETimes

TellyChakkar Sexual Charges Oscar-winning Screenwriter Crash Third Person In the Valley of Elah The Next Three days Due South Family Law
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 06/20/2022 - 10:39

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
PATHETIC! Sai and Virat SUSPECT Paakhi's intentions in Star Plus' Ghum hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI: Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin continues with the drama.  After having an intense discussion of how...
EMOTIONAL! Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer finds a mother in these two co-stars from her show
MUMBAI : Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.Also read:...
Omg! Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan break their silence on being in a relationship
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the...
Shabaash Mithu trailer! Taapsee Pannu shines as the titular Character who is trying to make her space in this male dominating sports
MUMBAI : No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actress Tapsee Pannu in her projects and looking at the filmography...
Explosive! Karan Johar’s ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ lands in legal trouble, movie to be screened in court before release for THIS reason
MUMBAI: The upcoming movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which features talented actors like Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani...
Sexy! Remember Sunflower actress Simran Nerurkar, check out the hot pictures of the actress
MUMBAI: Actress Simran Nerurkar who was seen in the web series Sunflower for Zee5 which had Sunil Grover in the leading...
Recent Stories
Shabaash Mithu
Shabaash Mithu trailer! Taapsee Pannu shines as the titular Character who is trying to make her space in this male dominating sports
Latest Video