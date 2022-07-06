OMG! Rapper Trouble shot dead in Georgia

Mariel Semonte Orr popularly known as rapper Trouble was shot dead in Georgia at Lake St. James Apartments in Conyers

MUMBAI: Mariel Semonte Orr well known as rapper Trouble was shot dead in Georgia in what has been stated as a "domestic situation." Reportedly, the 34-year-old, real name, was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound on Sunday at 3:20 a.m. at Lake St. James Apartments in Conyers.

Trouble was pronounced dead at the scene and the sheriff's office said they secured arrest warrants for suspect Jamichael Jones in relation to the murder, though he's not yet in custody.

As per the sheriff's office, Trouble was visiting a "female friend" at the complex that turned into a "domestic situation." Jones knew the woman but did not know Trouble, reported Deadline.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the rapper's label, Def Jam, wrote their condolences to Trouble's family.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble. A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Skoob," the post read.

Trouble released his debut mixtape in 2011 titled 'December 17th'. He later dropped an album in 2018, 'Edgewood', that featured artists Drake, the Weekend and Offset from the Migos.

Credit: The Free Press Journal

