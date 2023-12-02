Pamela Anderson still owns iconic Baywatch swimsuit, wears it 30 years later

MUMBAI:Actress Pamela Anderson has admitted she still has the iconic red swimsuit she wore on the hit TV show Baywatch.

The 55-year-old former glamour model revealed the outfit still fits and said she slips into it "every once in a while," despite it being more than 30 years since she first wore the racy costume, reports mirror.co.uk.

Pamela rose to fame playing lifeguard C.J. Parker on the popular drama series and first stepped into the role back in 1992.

She stayed on the show for five seasons before departing in 1997 to pursue other acting and modelling jobs. Opening up about her Baywatch swimsuit, Pamela said: "I had a couple back then. Now I only have one and it fits!"

"I put it on every once in a while," she admitted to Entertainment Tonight.

After leaving Baywatch in the late 90s, Pamela returned to the role of C.J. in 2017 for a cameo appearance in the Baywatch movie spinoff.

The actress claims she only agreed to take part in the film after "a lot of bullying." Pamela said bosses had expected her to take on the role for free.

"It was becoming really, really awful. They said they wanted me to do it as a favour," she told the publication, adding: "There was just so much bullying to do it. They wanted me to do it for free, as an homage or something."

Pamela recently revealed she earns just 800 pound a year from Baywatch royalties.

The smash hit about lifeguards in California was watched by 1.1 billion people in 150 countries in the 1990s.

SOURCE-IANS

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 02/12/2023 - 13:00

