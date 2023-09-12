Park Seo Joon shares a humorous anecdote about being playfully dubbed "father-in-law" in a sneak peek of the upcoming episode of You Quiz on the Block

MUMBAI: In a sneak peek of the next You Quiz on the Block episode, Park Seo Joon shares a lighthearted reflection on being jokingly referred to as "father-in-law" during a discussion about his actual name, Park Young Gyu. This delightful exchange is a prelude to the premiere of Gyeongseong Creature.

Park Seo Joon talks about being called father-in-law in You Quiz in the Block's new preview

Meanwhile, Park Seo Joon delves into his Hollywood debut in The Marvels during the upcoming episode. Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho pose diverse questions, probing into the atmosphere on the set of a Hollywood film and whether he had to sign a nondisclosure agreement. Acknowledging that Bong Joon Ho was filming on the adjacent set, Park Seo Joon shares that he reached out to the director, leading to a subsequent meeting that sparks intrigue among viewers.

Also Read- BTS fans, mark your calendars! The concert film "Yet To Come" is set to premiere on OTT, and here's when you can catch it

More about Gyeongseong Creature

Jang Tae Sang, a well known star of Bukchon, Gyenogseong, is a very reactive person with the sharp insights, and has an amazing sociability, owing to his valuable source of information. His activity with Yoon Chae Ok prompts his priorities.

Yoon Chae Ok, a renowned dugun with expertise in locating missing individuals, faced a challenging childhood, traveling between Manchuria and Shanghai alongside her father. Equipping herself with survival skills like marksmanship, knife usage, and machinery handling, she arrives in Gyeongseong to search for her missing mother. Joining forces with Jang Tae Sang, they delve into a series of perplexing missing person cases, unraveling a grim reality in the process.

Also Read- The drama "Destined With You," featuring Rowoon and Jo Bo-Ah, concluded with its highest viewership rating. However, it still fell almost four times lower than the milestone set by "King The Land."

Credit goes to Pinkvilla.



